Venezuela Regional Crisis - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021, March 25, 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Venezuela

UN – July 2020

5.6 MILLION Venezuelan Migrants and Refugees Globally

R4V – March 2021

7.2 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance Across LAC in 2021

R4V – December 2020

$762.5 MILLION Funding Requirement for 2020 HRP

UN – July 2020

$1.4 BILLION Funding Requirement for 2021 RMRP

R4V – December 2020

Colombia grants 10-year legal protections to Venezuelans residing in Colombia.

The Maduro regime continues to intimidate and harass NGOs in Venezuela and, in January, prompted the suspension of most cash and voucher programs.

The interim GoV and Maduro regime continue to work with UN agencies to plan the procurement and deployment of COVID-19 vaccines as cases overwhelm capacity in many Venezuelan hospitals.