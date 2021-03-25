Venezuela + 18 more
Venezuela Regional Crisis - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021, March 25, 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Venezuela
UN – July 2020
5.6 MILLION Venezuelan Migrants and Refugees Globally
R4V – March 2021
7.2 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance Across LAC in 2021
R4V – December 2020
$762.5 MILLION Funding Requirement for 2020 HRP
UN – July 2020
$1.4 BILLION Funding Requirement for 2021 RMRP
R4V – December 2020
Colombia grants 10-year legal protections to Venezuelans residing in Colombia.
The Maduro regime continues to intimidate and harass NGOs in Venezuela and, in January, prompted the suspension of most cash and voucher programs.
The interim GoV and Maduro regime continue to work with UN agencies to plan the procurement and deployment of COVID-19 vaccines as cases overwhelm capacity in many Venezuelan hospitals.
Increased migration from Venezuela prompts additional regional needs, increased border enforcement in Chile and Peru.