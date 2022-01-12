Venezuela + 18 more
Venezuela Regional Crisis - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022, January 11, 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Venezuela
UN – December 2021
6.1 MILLION Venezuelan Migrants and Refugees Globally
R4V – November 2021
8.4 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in LAC in 2021
R4V – December 2021
$708.1 MILLION Funding Requirement, 2021 Venezuela HRP
R4V – December 2021
$1.8 BILLION Funding Requirement, 2022 RMRP
R4V – December 2021
The UN released the 2022 RMRP in mid-December, requesting nearly $1.8 billion in humanitarian funding for the response to the Venezuela regional crisis.
More than 6 million Venezuelan migrants and refugees have fled Venezuela, making it the second largest displacement crisis globally after Syria, R4V reports.
An estimated 7 million people inside Venezuela will require humanitarian assistance in the coming year, according to the 2022 GHO.
With USAID/BHA and other donor funding, WFP reached nearly 450,000 Venezuelans and host country nationals in Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru in October.