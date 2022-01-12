Venezuela Regional Crisis - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022, January 11, 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Venezuela

UN – December 2021

6.1 MILLION Venezuelan Migrants and Refugees Globally

R4V – November 2021

8.4 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in LAC in 2021

R4V – December 2021

$708.1 MILLION Funding Requirement, 2021 Venezuela HRP

R4V – December 2021

$1.8 BILLION Funding Requirement, 2022 RMRP

R4V – December 2021

The UN released the 2022 RMRP in mid-December, requesting nearly $1.8 billion in humanitarian funding for the response to the Venezuela regional crisis.

More than 6 million Venezuelan migrants and refugees have fled Venezuela, making it the second largest displacement crisis globally after Syria, R4V reports.

An estimated 7 million people inside Venezuela will require humanitarian assistance in the coming year, according to the 2022 GHO.