Venezuela Regional Crisis - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021, December 16, 2020
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Venezuela UN – July 2020
5.4 MILLION Venezuelan Migrants and Refugees Globally R4V – November 2020
7.2 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance Across LAC in 2021 R4V – December 2020
3.3 MILLION People Prioritized for Humanitarian Assistance in LAC in 2021 R4V – December 2020
$1.4 BILLION Funding Requirement for 2021 RMRP R4V – December 2020
Maduro regime officials perpetrate acts of intimidation and harassment against humanitarian NGOs operating in Venezuela.
Widespread fuel shortages exacerbate humanitarian access challenges in Venezuela.
The 2021 RMRP requests $1.4 billion to provide emergency assistance to 3.3 million crisis-affected people across LAC.
USG partners scale up emergency food assistance and other relief activities along the walking migratory route in Colombia, due to an increasing number of Venezuelans entering informally since September.