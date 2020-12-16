Venezuela Regional Crisis - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021, December 16, 2020

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

7 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Venezuela UN – July 2020

5.4 MILLION Venezuelan Migrants and Refugees Globally R4V – November 2020

7.2 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance Across LAC in 2021 R4V – December 2020

3.3 MILLION People Prioritized for Humanitarian Assistance in LAC in 2021 R4V – December 2020

$1.4 BILLION Funding Requirement for 2021 RMRP R4V – December 2020