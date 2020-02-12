Venezuela Regional Crisis - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020, February 12, 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
Government of Colombia grants citizenship to children born in Colombia to Venezuelan parents
Measles-related deaths in Venezuela decline by 96 percent in 2019 following country-wide vaccination campaign
Government of Brazil grants refugee status to 37,000 Venezuelans
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
The 2020 Global Humanitarian Overview, released by the UN in December, requests $2.1 billion to support the humanitarian response for the Venezuela regional crisis in 2020. The appeal includes $750 million for humanitarian efforts in Venezuela to reach 3.5 million of the estimated 7 million people in need, and $1.35 billion to reach approximately 4 million crisis-affected individuals across 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, as outlined in the 2020 Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela (RMRP).
The number of measles-related deaths in Venezuela declined by 96 percent in 2019 compared to the previous year, following a country-wide vaccination campaign between April 2018 and July 2019 that reached nearly 9 million children ages 6 months–15 years, with funding from USAID/OFDA and other donors. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) continues to stress the need to strengthen routine immunization programs in Venezuela and maintain epidemiological surveillance systems to prevent reintroduction of the virus.
The International Solidarity Conference on the Venezuelan Refugee and Migrant Crisis—held in Brussels, Belgium, on October 28 and 29 and attended by approximately 120 international delegations—highlighted the severity and far-reaching impact of the Venezuela crisis and underscored international commitment to the regional response, including continued assistance to Venezuelans and affected host communities, as well as efforts to support sustainable integration of Venezuelans in host countries. International donors announced more than $110 million in assistance at the conference, including approximately $10 million in U.S. Government (USG) health and development assistance.