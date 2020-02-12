Venezuela Regional Crisis - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020, February 12, 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

The 2020 Global Humanitarian Overview, released by the UN in December, requests $2.1 billion to support the humanitarian response for the Venezuela regional crisis in 2020. The appeal includes $750 million for humanitarian efforts in Venezuela to reach 3.5 million of the estimated 7 million people in need, and $1.35 billion to reach approximately 4 million crisis-affected individuals across 17 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, as outlined in the 2020 Regional Refugee and Migrant Response Plan for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela (RMRP).

The number of measles-related deaths in Venezuela declined by 96 percent in 2019 compared to the previous year, following a country-wide vaccination campaign between April 2018 and July 2019 that reached nearly 9 million children ages 6 months–15 years, with funding from USAID/OFDA and other donors. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) continues to stress the need to strengthen routine immunization programs in Venezuela and maintain epidemiological surveillance systems to prevent reintroduction of the virus.