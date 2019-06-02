02 Jun 2019

Venezuela receives 4th batch of humanitarian aid from China

Report
from Xinhua
Published on 27 May 2019 View Original

CARACAS, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Venezuela received 68 tons of humanitarian aid offered by China on Monday, the 4th such batch with a shipment of medicine and other medical items.

Venezuelan Health Minister Carlos Alvarado and Chinese Ambassador to Venezuela Li Baorong jointly hosted the handover ceremony of the shipment at the international airport in Caracas.

"This fourth shipment consists of 68 tons of medicine brought as part of this technical humanitarian aid: antihypertensives, antibiotics and medication for cardiovascular ailments. We are also receiving analgesics," Alvarado said.

The medicine "is going to be distributed immediately through the national public health network," he added.

For his part, Li said the aid reflected "the profound feeling of friendship" the Chinese have towards Venezuela.

"We are convinced this is going to help the Venezuelan people facing the serious harm caused by the foreign sanctions," said the ambassador.

