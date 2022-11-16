Venezuela: Reaching for their dreams in La Cota 905

The ICRC is drawing on its expertise in various fields to help alleviate suffering caused by armed violence in Venezuela. That means maintaining confidential dialogue with all weapon bearers on using force appropriately and preventing harm to people affected by armed violence; helping people meet their immediate needs and maintain or restore their livelihoods; renovating essential community spaces, such as schools and hospitals; and always listening to people’s needs and keeping their concerns at the heart of what we do.

La Cota 905, in Caracas, is one of the places where the ICRC has been working to help those most affected by the violence to get the assistance and protection they deserve, even in the most difficult times, such as in June and August 2021.

Ronald grew up in La Cota 905, in a family that tried to shield him from the violence. He graduated and played basketball in a semi-professional league but couldn't escape entirely: he knows what it's like to lose a loved one to violence. He told us his story of dedication, overcoming obstacles, and love for his community:

My whole life I've heard gunshots outside my window. The sound is hard to forget and the feeling never leaves your mind and body. I remember that when I was an adolescent you couldn't go alone from place to place. If they didn't know you somewhere, they'd threaten you. Luckily I never had problems with anyone here because I was always considered a "good kid".

My parents instilled values in me to keep me away from the violence, and I always liked playing basketball, so that's where I put my energy. As an adolescent I was even able to play in a semi-professional league and travel around the country competing. I learned the value of teamwork, discipline and respect. When I was 14, I started giving basketball lessons in the community; I wanted to share what I'd learned. But too soon I had to give up that dream to pursue other goals. I studied hard, graduated and started working.

Looking back on my years in La Cota 905, I think fondly of one of my friends. Like me, he loved basketball, but he died in an armed confrontation. It was a time of great sadness and pain for me. He wasn't just an acquaintance or a neighbour; he was a good friend. My life went on, but I've always wanted to find ways to keep young people from heading down the path of violence. I want to show that in La Cota 905 and other neighbourhoods there are young people with talent, especially for sports.

Crisis creating big opportunities

In June 2021, when the intense armed violence put La Cota 905 back in the public eye, I returned to the dream I'd left behind when I was 14. I wanted to offer kids an alternative, to show them paths other than violence. Amidst all the chaos, I started a sports school in La Cota 905 and began giving free classes on a court in the area.

Now I offer the kids, big and small, all my basketball know-how to get them to fall in love with the sport. Since I started, help has been coming from around the community, in the form of balls, cones and other sports equipment. We were really motivated but we were missing an important piece – the court. The one in the area didn't have a floor, the walls leaked, and it hadn't been repaired in more than a decade.

Ronald continued: In December 2021, we received help from the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to renovate the court. It was the only space in the area where all the children could play, so it was perfect for my sports school.

When the materials for the renovation arrived, it was an amazing sight. The community rallied together: some people brought the materials up the stairs from the street to the court. Others made food for the workers. In just nine days the renovation work was finished.