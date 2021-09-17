Venezuela: New UN Fact-Finding Mission report confirms systemic impunity

Following the release of the second report of the UN Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International, said:

“The Fact-Finding Mission on Venezuela confirms that crimes against humanity committed in the country will go unpunished if alternative means to justice that do not go through state institutions are not sought, as Amnesty International and a large part of Venezuelan and international civil society have been denouncing. Nicolás Maduro’s government has used the judicial system for years to repress people who think differently from the government, so it’s unlikely that it can provide justice, truth and reparation to the victims and their families.”

“Today the need for international justice mechanisms, such as the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, to support victims in Venezuela is more evident than ever. The confirmation that crimes against humanity could go unpunished should alert the international community to prevent grave human rights violations from continuing to be committed in a country that is going through one of the deepest humanitarian and human rights crises, which has generated the second largest refugee crisis in the world.”

