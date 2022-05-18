Venezuela Monthly Bulletin, March 2022

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

During the first quarter of 2022, UNHCR took part in coordination exercises promoted by OCHA and local authorities in Amazonas to articulate with all stakeholders the humanitarian actions to be implemented in the area. A roundtable on birth registration was also held with local authorities from the border municipality of Atures on activities to promote access of indigenous people to civil birth registration starting in May 2022.

UNHCR, the Office of the Ombudsperson and CONARE jointly organised a three-day immersion course on International Refugee Law and the Rights of Stateless Persons/Prevention of Statelessness for 22 high ranking national officials from the SAIME migration service, the National Electoral Council, the National Civil Registry Office,Public Defence Office, Office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Education. The course provided an opportunity to bring together all parties to analyse currentrefugee -related issues in Venezuela.