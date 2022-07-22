Venezuela Monthly Bulletin, June 2022

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

UNHCR and the National Commission for Refugees (CONARE) co-organised a twoday training on International Refugee Law for 32 officials from CONARE Caracas - including registrars, legal analysts, and Adjudicating Commissioners. The event was the first time where registrars, legal analysts and Adjudicating Commissioners sat together in a study session setting to jointly analyse gaps in the current Refugee Status Determination regime. The training focused on strengthening capacities related to registration and asylum claim analysis, including thorough analysis of inclusion and exclusion clauses, as well as the applicable legal reasoning in line with national law and international standards through case studies.

UNHCR provided technical and logistical support to the Civil Registry of the Atures municipality, in the southwestern state of Amazonas, where 57 children from the Piaroa people accessed the civil birth registry. The Government of Amazonas joined in the activity providing other services in nutrition and health, while the Office of the Ombudsman and the Red Cross provided assistance on access to rights.