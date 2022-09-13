Venezuela Monthly Bulletin, July 2022

Operational Highlights
-
UNHCR provided supplies (footstools, mattresses, gloves, children and adult wheelchairs, sheets, pillows, broom kits, mops, fixed stretchers, biosafety suits, blankets, infrared thermometers, among other items) to the Medical Service of the International Airport at Maiquetia, La Guaira state, following the completion of renovation work at the medical unit serving the terminals. This provision was made in the context of the rehabilitation works that UNHCR and Fundación Vivienda Popular carried out in the medical service unit of the international terminal to strengthen its capacity to attend to COVID-19 cases and the medical needs of people who are in a situation of mobility in the air terminal. The renovation works will soon be inaugurated in the presence of authorities and UNHCR management.
-
Within the framework of the intersectoral response to floods in Apure, UNHCR delivered 540 NFIs to 90 family groups (330 people) in the community of Mata de Cabo, in the Páez municipality. Heks Eper and UNICEF complemented the delivery with hygiene kits and water purification tablets. As part of this interagency response, INTERSOS provided the Mata de Cabo and Totumito outpatient clinics with medical supplies and Cáritas organized a medical day, while IOM provided information sessions on the prevention of human trafficking and the Office of the Ombudsperson assisted 8 people in gaining access to rights, identifying in the process a case for access to refugee status determination.