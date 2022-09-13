Venezuela Monthly Bulletin, July 2022

UNHCR provided supplies (footstools, mattresses, gloves, children and adult wheelchairs, sheets, pillows, broom kits, mops, fixed stretchers, biosafety suits, blankets, infrared thermometers, among other items) to the Medical Service of the International Airport at Maiquetia, La Guaira state, following the completion of renovation work at the medical unit serving the terminals. This provision was made in the context of the rehabilitation works that UNHCR and Fundación Vivienda Popular carried out in the medical service unit of the international terminal to strengthen its capacity to attend to COVID-19 cases and the medical needs of people who are in a situation of mobility in the air terminal. The renovation works will soon be inaugurated in the presence of authorities and UNHCR management.