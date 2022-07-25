Venezuela Monthly Bulletin, July 2022

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

UNHCR and the National Commission for Refugees (CONARE) co-organised a two- day training on International Refugee Law for 32 officials from CONARE Caracas, including registrars, legal analysts, and Adjudicating Commissioners. This marks the first time that registrars, legal analysts, and Adjudicating Commissioners sat together in a study session setting to jointly analyse gaps in the current Refugee Status Determination system. The training focused on strengthening capacities related to registration and asylum claim analysis, thorough the analysis of inclusion and exclusion clauses, as well as the applicable legal reasoning in line with national law and international standards through case studies.

UNHCR provided technical and logistical support to the Civil Registry of the municipality of Atures in southwestern Amazonas, where 57 indigenous Piaroa children accessed civil birth registry. The Government of Amazonas participated in the activity, providing other nutrition and health services, while the Office of the Ombudsperson and the Red Cross provided assistance on access to rights.