Venezuela Migration Crisis - A Protection Crisis: Testimonies from children, adolescents and young refugees and migrants from Venezuela

A Protection Crisis: testimonies from children, adolescents and young refugees and migrants from Venezuela shares first-hand accounts from 17 Venezuelans, ranging in age from 10 to 54, who left their homes to escape the political and economic crisis in Venezuela.

Between June and July 2019, Plan International’s Regional Response team for the Venezuela Migration Crisis visited 7 cities in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. There they met with refugees and migrants to learn about the challenges they face during their journeys and to analyse their needs concerning protection, violence and sexual and reproductive health.