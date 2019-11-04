04 Nov 2019

Venezuela Migration Crisis - A Protection Crisis: Testimonies from children, adolescents and young refugees and migrants from Venezuela

Report
from Plan International
Published on 04 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.61 MB)

A Protection Crisis: testimonies from children, adolescents and young refugees and migrants from Venezuela shares first-hand accounts from 17 Venezuelans, ranging in age from 10 to 54, who left their homes to escape the political and economic crisis in Venezuela.

Between June and July 2019, Plan International’s Regional Response team for the Venezuela Migration Crisis visited 7 cities in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru. There they met with refugees and migrants to learn about the challenges they face during their journeys and to analyse their needs concerning protection, violence and sexual and reproductive health.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.