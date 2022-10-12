Venezuela - Landslide, update (Vice Presidency Venezuela, INAMEH, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 October 2022)

The number of fatalities and missing people continues to increase in Tejerías Town (Aragua State, central coast of Venezuela) after the landslide event that occurred on 9 October, caused by previous heavy rainfall.

According to the Venezuelan Office of Vice Presidency, at least 39 people have died and 56 others are missing. Up to 39 families have been relocated to temporary shelters in the neighbouring states of Cojedes, Falcón, and Lara (north of Venezuela).