Venezuela - Landslide update (Vice Presidency Venezuela, INAMEH, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 October 2022)

After the landslide that occurred on 9 October in Tejerías Town (Aragua State, central coast of Venezuela), the humanitarian impact is being assessed.
According to national authorities, at least 35 people have died and 52 others are still missing. The landslide event destroyed about 315 houses and damaged 757 others. At least 1,200 officials have been deployed to the area, to continue with search and rescue operations.
On 11-13 October, light to moderate rainfall is forecast over most of Venezuela, particularly over central areas of the Country.