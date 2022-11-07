Venezuela - Landslide and floods (Government of Anzoátegui, INAMEH, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 November 2022)

Since 4 November, intense rainfall has affected Anzoátegui State (northern-eastern Venezuela) with floods and landslides, resulting in casualties.
According to national authorities, at least seven people have died. In Puerto Cruz City, more than 200 houses have been damaged by floods, leaving a number of people displaced in public shelters. Additional damage to houses and public infrastructure, including roads, has been reported in Guanta City.
On 7-8 November light to moderate rainfall is forecast over north-western, central, and southern Venezuela, while no heavy rainfall is forecast over Anzoátegui State.