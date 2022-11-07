Venezuela

Venezuela - Landslide and floods (Government of Anzoátegui, INAMEH, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 November 2022)

  • Since 4 November, intense rainfall has affected Anzoátegui State (northern-eastern Venezuela) with floods and landslides, resulting in casualties.
  • According to national authorities, at least seven people have died. In Puerto Cruz City, more than 200 houses have been damaged by floods, leaving a number of people displaced in public shelters. Additional damage to houses and public infrastructure, including roads, has been reported in Guanta City.
  • On 7-8 November light to moderate rainfall is forecast over north-western, central, and southern Venezuela, while no heavy rainfall is forecast over Anzoátegui State.

