19 May 2019

Venezuela: International Contact Group´s political mission to Caracas

Report
from European Commission
Published on 18 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (101.02 KB)

Bruxelles, 18/05/2019 - 10:50, UNIQUE ID: 190518_1

The third ministerial meeting of the International Contact Group (ICG) held in San José on 6-7 May agreed to step up its political and diplomatic engagement towards a negotiated political process leading to free and fair presidential elections, in accordance with the Venezuelan Constitution.

In this regard, a political mission composed by representatives of the External Action Service, Italy, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Uruguay, travelled to Venezuela on 16 and 17 May for meetings with all national relevant actors.

On this occasion, the mission stressed the ICG's political commitment to a peaceful and democratic solution to the current crisis and discussed possible way forward for a negotiated electoral path.

All interlocutors have expressed appreciation for the ICG’s efforts and encouraged its continued engagement. At the same time, further commitment to a results-oriented political process is still needed. Work will intensify with all the relevant Venezuelan actors, as well as with the Group’s international partners, with a view to facilitate a Venezuelan-owned peaceful and democratic solution for the country.

Maja KOCIJANCIC
Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations
+32 (0)2 29 86570
+32 (0)498 984 425

Elena GONZALEZ VERDESOTO
Press Officer for Latin America and Caribbean / International Cooperation and Development (ad interim)
+32 (0)2 29 99862

