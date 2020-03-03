Venezuela: International Committee of the Red Cross Caracas Regional Delegation - Activity Report 2019

In 2019 Venezuela experienced an increase in social tensions, and its economic and social situation deteriorated, giving rise to a shortage of essential goods, health care, and other essential services, which directly affected the most vulnerable. In response, the ICRC expanded its activities to support those most in need, such as those affected by violence, the injured and the sick, detainees and migrants.

The ICRC abides by the humanitarian principles of neutrality, impartiality and independence, and works in a transparent manner with the authorities, in cooperation with the Venezuelan Red Cross (VRC) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

In addition to its humanitarian work in Venezuela, the ICRC supports several activities on the islands of Aruba,

Bonaire, Curacao and Trinidad and Tobago, where it works to improve the protection of vulnerable groups, such as migrants who have been detained or separated from their families.