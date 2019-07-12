Venezuela: The ICRC’s Caracas regional delegation - Operational Report, January - June 2019

Venezuela: humanitarian assistance for the people affected

During 2019, the ICRC expanded its operations in the country in order to respond to the most urgent needs of the Venezuelan population in an impartial, neutral and independent manner, in cooperation with the Venezuelan Red Cross (VRC) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the competent authorities, in addition to other civil society organizations.

The ICRC in Venezuela works to assist the people affected by the humanitarian consequences of violence and other emergencies. It helps the most vulnerable, namely detainees, the sick and injured, migrants and their families, and acts to help those separated from their families due to migration or violence. The ICRC also strives to prevent suffering by promoting knowledge of applicable international standards and universal humanitarian principles and their incorporation into national legislation.

The Regional Delegation´s geographical coverage also includes Trinidad and Tobago, Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao where the ICRC assists migrants deprived of their freedom and those who have been separated from their families, in addition to supporting the National Societies in each of these countries.