Venezuela: Humanitarians rapidly scale up response to the COVID-19 pandemic

The United Nations and its partners continue working to reduce the spread of COVID-19 by providing health, water, sanitation and hygiene support, including on infection prevention control at prioritized hospitals, the provision of medical supplies, and COVID-19 awareness raising among communities. Social mobilization and risk communication has been an essential part of the COVID-19 response, with UN agencies and national and international NGOs complementing national efforts to develop messages, posters, videos and other communications materials aimed at raising awareness about COVID-19 among vulnerable people across the country.

As of the end of May, humanitarian partners had reached over 1 million people, 55 per cent of whom are women, as part of the multi-sectoral COVID-19 response. In addition to health and WASH activities, this includes the continuation of other critical humanitarian programmes including nutrition, food security, education and protection.

