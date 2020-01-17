Venezuela: Humanitarian Response - Situation Report No. 6 | as of November 2019
This situation report is produced by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group. It focuses on cluster response in November 2019.
HIGHLIGHTS
• More than 1.1 million people received humanitarian assistance between July and September as part of the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan. In November, 78,000 students in 14 states received education support, and 60 health facilities in 22 states received essential medical equipment, medicines and supplies. 85,000 people benefited from food security support activities, while 62,000 people received assistance in accessing clean water.
• Yellow fever reappeared with a confirmed case in the state of Bolivar after 14 years of absence in the country.
• Fuel shortages affected humanitarian access and delivery of assistance provided by partners in border and remote areas.
• United Nations Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, conducted a visit to Venezuela from 4 to 6 November.
• In 2019, US$184 million was received for humanitarian activities. This includes funds mobilized prior to the publication of the Humanitarian Response Plan and by organizations that do not have projects in the Plan (such as the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement).
Humanitarian Response Plan: Key figures 7M People in need of humanitarian assistance
2,6M Target population of the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan
$223M Funds required to implement the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan
78,000 Students that received assistance in292 schools in 14 states in November 2019
85,000 People that benefited from food security support activities in November 2019
SITUATION OVERVIEW
In November, the operational and safety conditions of partners in the field continued to be affected by power outages, telecommunications problems, intermittent access to water, fuel shortages and the activities of irregular groups mainly in states along the border and remote areas.
On 13 November, the IHR 2005-National Focal Point and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)/World Health Organization in Venezuela reported a confirmed case of yellow fever in a 46-year-old man belonging to the Pemon ethnic group and a resident in the municipality of Gran Sabana in Bolivar state. There is a risk of jungle yellow fever across most of Venezuelan territory, but this case is the first confirmed case of yellow fever in Venezuela since 2005. The first phase of the Ministry of Popular Power of Health’s response plan was activated jointly with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and PAHO.
A study published by the NGO Convite and HelpAge International showed that a high percentage of the elderly do not have access to medicines or enough food as a result of the situation in the country. The study of 903 elderly people in the states of Bolivar, Lara and Miranda, revealed that 50 percent of respondents cannot buy enough food, and one in 10 goes to sleep without eating. 65 percent said they need help from family and friends to be able to support themselves, while 21 percent say they feel they cannot manage their lives on their own.
The United Nations Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, made a first visit to Venezuela between 4-6 November to see first-hand the humanitarian situation and strengthen cooperation and coordination with the various humanitarian agencies that are operating in the country. During the visit, Mr. Lowcock met with senior Government officials, members of the National Assembly and representatives of NGOs, United Nations agencies and the diplomatic community. He also assessed the humanitarian response in the field and met people affected by the crisis.
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) announced on 13 November a Regional Response Plan for Refugees and Migrants requiring US$1.350 billion to assist Venezuelan migrants and refugees, as well as host communities in Latin American and Caribbean countries.