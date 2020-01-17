Venezuela: Humanitarian Response - Situation Report No. 6 | as of November 2019

This situation report is produced by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group. It focuses on cluster response in November 2019.

HIGHLIGHTS

• More than 1.1 million people received humanitarian assistance between July and September as part of the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan. In November, 78,000 students in 14 states received education support, and 60 health facilities in 22 states received essential medical equipment, medicines and supplies. 85,000 people benefited from food security support activities, while 62,000 people received assistance in accessing clean water.

• Yellow fever reappeared with a confirmed case in the state of Bolivar after 14 years of absence in the country.

• Fuel shortages affected humanitarian access and delivery of assistance provided by partners in border and remote areas.

• United Nations Under-Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, conducted a visit to Venezuela from 4 to 6 November.

• In 2019, US$184 million was received for humanitarian activities. This includes funds mobilized prior to the publication of the Humanitarian Response Plan and by organizations that do not have projects in the Plan (such as the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement).

Humanitarian Response Plan: Key figures 7M People in need of humanitarian assistance

2,6M Target population of the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan

$223M Funds required to implement the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan

78,000 Students that received assistance in292 schools in 14 states in November 2019

85,000 People that benefited from food security support activities in November 2019

SITUATION OVERVIEW