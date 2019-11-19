Venezuela: Humanitarian Response - Situation Report No. 4 | as of September 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• During the month of September, more than 149,000 vulnerable people have accessed safe water; more than 35,000 students benefited from educational activities in 292 schools; more than 60,000 doses of insulin were distributed in the Capital District and 21 states; more than 21,700 people received specialized protection services and 50,000 people benefited from food security related activities, such as food distribution and production.

• More than 3,2 million children under the age of six were vaccinated against polio during a mass vaccination campaign between July and September.

• Two Civil-Military workshops were held in Caracas for 29 humanitarian actors and 50 representatives of civil protection and the Venezuelan armed forces.

• According to the Financial Tracking Service (FTS), US$157,9 million was received in 2019 for humanitarian activities (as of 14 November). This includes funds mobilized before and through the Humanitarian Response Plan and funds received by organizations that do not have projects in the Plan (such as the International Movement for Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies).

SITUATION OVERVIEW

• The humanitarian situation in the states along the Colombian border, as well as in other states, have been affected by the lack of basic water, electricity, gas and fuel. With regards to fuel, long queues have been reported at gas stations, with some lasting several days. This has affected the provision of basic services, including health activities, and in recent months it has begun to impact humanitarian operations. Several humanitarian actors report difficulties in obtaining fuel and have had to suspend activities or pay additional transportation costs.

• Some of the most vulnerable populations in the central parts of the country are moving towards the border in search of better living conditions, but at the same time exposing themselves to high protection risks. In Tachira, where a large number of people have arrived, these risks include high levels of insecurity in some areas, the presence of non-state armed groups, incidents of human trafficking, exploitation and abuse, and gender-based violence, which has increased due to the lack of water and energy (gas, electricity) which have forced women and girls to collect wood and water, exposing themselves to these risks.

• The suspension of registration activities for civil associations and foundations is having an impact on the implementation of the Humanitarian Response Plan. This creates administrative challenges, including the inability to manage resources, sign contracts with suppliers, rent offices, hire staff, or purchase supplies, among others. The Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) is advocating with the Government to resolve the issue.

• According to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), in 2018 there were 406,924 cases of malaria in Venezuela, more than 50 percent of the total cases reported in the region. In 2019, transmission remained high with 214,021 cases reported until June 2019, an 7 percent increase compared to the same period in 2018. The diphtheria outbreak that began in 2016 is still ongoing, and a total of 2,956 people suspected of having diphtheria were reported, including 287 deaths, until August 2019. Other public health concerns include increases in tuberculosis cases and maternal and infant mortality, as well as problems related to mental health and preventive health. Another concern is limited access to medications and adequate care for people with acute and chronic life-threatening conditions, including HIV patients.