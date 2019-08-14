Venezuela Humanitarian Response Plan July 2019 – December 2019

This Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) targets 2.6 million people, which only represents a limited number of all people in need, and includes 1.2 million girls and boys for the remainder for 2019. The financial requirement to achieve this goal is US$223 million. The HRP builds on the United Nations scale-up strategy, which was initiated in October 2018 to respond to the most pressing humanitarian needs, and the efforts of other humanitarian partners. It seeks to strengthen the capacity of humanitarian organizations and further open the operational space in country, thus laying the foundation to widen the response and reach a larger target population in 2020. The HRP will be updated as and when evidence becomes available, including information from new needs assessments.