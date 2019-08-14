14 Aug 2019

Venezuela Humanitarian Response Plan July 2019 – December 2019

Report
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 14 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (17.48 MB)

This Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) targets 2.6 million people, which only represents a limited number of all people in need, and includes 1.2 million girls and boys for the remainder for 2019. The financial requirement to achieve this goal is US$223 million. The HRP builds on the United Nations scale-up strategy, which was initiated in October 2018 to respond to the most pressing humanitarian needs, and the efforts of other humanitarian partners. It seeks to strengthen the capacity of humanitarian organizations and further open the operational space in country, thus laying the foundation to widen the response and reach a larger target population in 2020. The HRP will be updated as and when evidence becomes available, including information from new needs assessments.

UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:
To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.