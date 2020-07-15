Venezuela: Humanitarian Response Plan with Humanitarian Needs Overview 2020 (HRP)

Response Plan Overview

PEOPLE IN NEED: 7M*

PEOPLE TARGETED: 4.5M

BY THE 2020 HRP FINANCIAL REQUIREMENTS (US$): $762.5M

PARTNERS:129

PROJECTS: 234

The humanitarian situation in Venezuela continues to have an impact on the physical and mental well-being, living conditions and protection of the 7 million[a] people estimated to have humanitarian needs in 2019.

With the expansion of humanitarian space and the establishment of the international humanitarian coordination architecture in 2019, the United Nations and its partners scaled up the response, providing humanitarian and protection assistance to 2.4 million people.[b] Between January and May 2020, the expanding response reached 2.1 million people. This Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) targets 4.5 million of the most vulnerable people — 53 per cent of whom are women and 47 per cent are men — requiring US$762.5 million. This includes US$87.9 million to respond to the health and socio-economic impact of the global COVID-19 pandemic, initially included in the Intersectoral COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan.

As of 14 June, more than US$116 million has been received.

Three interlinked strategic objectives guide the humanitarian response: (1) ensuring the survival and well-being of the most vulnerable people; (2) contributing to the sustainability of essential services and strengthening resilience and livelihoods; and (3) strengthening institutional and community mechanisms to prevent, mitigate and respond to protection risks.

Under the first strategic objective, the humanitarian response will focus on providing life-saving assistance with critical interventions in the areas of health, nutrition, food security, protection, and water, sanitation and hygiene contributing to four specific objectives related to people’s physical and mental well-being.

Related to the second strategic objective, the humanitarian response will focus on four specific objectives associated with living standards, including strengthening livelihoods, maintaining safe and effective access to essential goods and services (including health, education, water, sanitation and hygiene, cooking gas, and protection), and ensuring safe and dignified shelters for people on the move, including returnees in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the third strategic objective, the humanitarian response will contribute to three specific objectives focused on prevention, mitigation and response to protection risks associated with human mobility, gender-based violence, as well as the abuse, exploitation and neglect of children and adolescents.

All humanitarian organizations that are part of the 2020 Plan are committed to implementing their activities based on the humanitarian principles of humanity, impartiality, independence and neutrality and the Joint Operating Principles for Venezuela, which outline common standards including the centrality of protection, accountability to affected populations (AAP), and protection from sexual exploitation and abuse (PSEA). The humanitarian response places affected people at the centre and takes into account the differentiated needs based on age, gender and diversity considerations.

The Plan was developed by the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group (ICCG), under the supervision of the Humanitarian Country Team (HCT) and was updated during 2020 based on consultations with the Government of Venezuela and other stakeholders including the National Assembly’s Special Commission for the Monitoring of Humanitarian Aid, factoring in important changes to the context due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. The objectives and focus set out in this Plan will be the basis for the response in 2020 and 2021.

The Plan will be revised at the end of 2020 to take into account further contextual changes and to review the projects and financial requirements. Efforts will continue with all relevant stakeholders to improve humanitarian access for organizations that are part of the 2020 Plan, including United Nations agencies and international and national non-governmental organizations (NGOs).