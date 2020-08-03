Venezuela
Venezuela: Humanitarian response aims to assist 4.5 million people in 2020
The United Nations and partners published the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan with Humanitarian Needs Overview, which aims to provide 4.5 million vulnerable Venezuelan women, men, girls and boys with humanitarian assistance.
The Plan has a financial requirement of US$762.5 million to provide health care, water, sanitation and hygiene, food security and nutrition, shelter, protection and education support.
