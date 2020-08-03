Venezuela

Venezuela: Humanitarian response aims to assist 4.5 million people in 2020

A doctor takes the temperature of a returnee in COVID-19 confinement in a temporary shelter in Guasdualito, a border town in southern Venezuela, July 2020. © OCHA/Gemma Cortés

The United Nations and partners published the 2020 Humanitarian Response Plan with Humanitarian Needs Overview, which aims to provide 4.5 million vulnerable Venezuelan women, men, girls and boys with humanitarian assistance.

The Plan has a financial requirement of US$762.5 million to provide health care, water, sanitation and hygiene, food security and nutrition, shelter, protection and education support.

