Venezuela Humanitarian Fund Operational Manual (December 2020)

1 Introduction

The Venezuela Humanitarian Fund (referred to below as “the Fund” or “VHF”) is a Country-based Pooled Fund (CBPF) established in 2020 to provide resources directly to humanitarian organizations so they can deliver life-saving assistance in a timely and effective manner in Venezuela. VHF funding is available to a wide variety of partners operating under Venezuela's Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP). Funding decisions are made at the national level in consultation with the humanitarian community, ensuring collective accountability for emergency response and prioritization by those closest to the people in need, and fostering humanitarian leadership and collaboration. The VHF is managed locally by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) under the leadership of the Humanitarian Coordinator (HC).

1.1 Purpose of the Manual

The purpose of the Operational Manual (“Manual”) is to describe the governance arrangements, financial processes, priorities, allocation modalities and accountability mechanisms of the VHF, as well as the roles and responsibilities of stakeholders.

Under the direction of the HC, the VHF aims to support the allocation of donor resources for the most critical humanitarian needs defined in Venezuela's Humanitarian Response Plan. To meet this objective, the HC presents this Manual with the support of the Advisory Board (AB) to:

i. Provide clarity and instructions on effective management and governance practices to all stakeholders involved in the VHF management. ii. Outline the steps and requirements of the VHF allocation process to encourage timely and strategic allocations. iii. Provide an overview of the VHF guidelines and programmatic focus.

1.2 Scope of the Manual

This Manual is complementary to the framework provided by the CBPF Global Guidelines,1 which describe the set of rules that apply to all CBPFs and include the CBPF Policy Instruction as well as the CBPF Operational Handbook. This document defines the country-specific guidelines governing the VHF and adapts specific aspects of the global standards to the context of humanitarian response in Venezuela.

Compliance with the guidance provided in the aforementioned documents is essential to ensure that processes are in line with established and transparent standards.