Venezuela Humanitarian Fund: First Standard Allocation (As of September 2022)

ALLOCATION STRATEGIC STATEMENT

With donor contributions paid up to July 2022, the Humanitarian Coordinator (HC) released US$3.5 million to address the increasing needs of people living in vulnerable conditions through a Standard Allocation from the Venezuela Humanitarian Fund (VHF). In line with the 2022 Humanitarian Response Plan, the funds cover priority needs identified in the states of Apure, Bolivar and Zulia, targeting:

• Adolescents and young people in vulnerable situations who need reintegration into the education system, support for livelihood generation and/or protection, mental health and sexual and reproductive health services in the states of Apure and Bolivar

• Survivors of any form of violence, including women, LGBTI persons, victims of human trafficking, survivors of gender-based violence, especially associated with human mobility including returnees and pendular mobility, through the provision and strengthening of protection and/or health services and livelihood generation in the states of Apure, Bolivar and Zulia.

These multi-sectoral interventions will ensure quality services with gender, age and intersectionality approaches, and aim to strengthen the humanitarian response in terms of access, coordination with relevant counterparts, and communication and engagement with communities.