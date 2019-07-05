Venezuela: High Commissioner’s report strongly condemns massive human rights violations

In response to the publication of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights’ report on Venezuela today, Erika Guevara-Rosas, Americas director at Amnesty International, said:

“The report of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights is clear in condemning the serious human rights violations perpetrated by the Venezuelan authorities in recent years. Nicolás Maduro’s government cannot hide the massive and systematic human rights violations that have been committed under his command, seriously affecting most people in the country and forcing millions to flee in search of protection.”

“The report specifically condemns the policy of repression undertaken by security forces, the extrajudicial executions, the politically motivated detentions and torture, and the serious violations of economic, social and cultural rights that have caused the widespread denial of health services, shortages of food and medicine – the result of years of corruption, theft of public funds, a failure to maintain infrastructure and underinvestment in public resources.”

“The Maduro government must take immediate steps to stop the serious violations of human rights and crimes under international law that continue to be committed in the country. We also reiterate our recommendation that a Commission of Inquiry be established without delay under the supervision of the United Nations Human Rights Council, in order to impartially investigate serious human rights violations that could constitute crimes against humanity.”

