Venezuela: Health Emergency Operations Update no.1, (MDRVE004)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the context

Venezuela continues to face a complex situation in which access to curative and preventive health treatment and water, sanitation and hygiene remain severely constrained. The 8 hospitals and 33 health centres of the Venezuelan Red Cross (VRC), as part of the health system are affected by the widespread shortages of medical equipment, medicines and medical consumables.

Nationwide power outages late March through the first weeks of April and in June have disrupted service provisions, including essential water and health services. The overall health system was affected, especially critical health areas affected are those services that rely on electric apparatuses such as ventilators and dialysis machines. Due to the power outages, the shortage of safe water has increased in the country, which spurred increased actions by the VRC, with IFRC support and aligned with other institutions such as UNICEF, for the promotion of safe water management and hygiene promotion activities.

On 31 March, the Government of Venezuela announced a 30-day power rationing plan, which has been implemented in some sectors. However, these sporadic power outages, which can last longer in some locations, have been compounded by fuel shortages in some states. The difficulties associated with transportation contribute to the population’s challenges to obtain access to health and water resources.

Inflation has had an impact on the purchasing power of Venezuelan households. In January 2019, a basic food basket containing 60 items cost about 360,115 Venezuelan Bolivars (VES). Between January 2018 and January 2019, the price of a basic food basket increased by 283,880 per cent. In order to purchase a food basket, a household would have to earn 20 times the minimum monthly salary (BsS Bolivares soberanos 18,000). This situation has contributed to the emigration of 4 million Venezuelans by June 2019, as estimated by the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and International Organization for Migration (IOM) in its 7 June 2019 report.

This Appeal operation continues to support the Venezuelan Red Cross to fulfil its mandate and ensure that all actors understand the Movement’s Fundamental Principles, especially those of impartiality, neutrality and independence.