Venezuela: Health Emergency - Final Report (MDRVE004)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the context

Venezuela continues to face a complex situation in which access to essential services, especially health services, remains critical. With the outbreak of the COVID-19, the Venezuelan health system has been overwhelmed, focusing its limited resources on addressing the emergency. In this regard, the impact of COVID-19 has increased concerns about the population’s access to essential health services. In addition, the outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases, such as diphtheria, measles, and malaria remain latent in the country. Essential health care is still needed for the most vulnerable population to reduce the spread of diseases.

The frequent national power cuts entail an additional burden on the health system, especially on the emergency services and medical equipment such as dialysis machines, refrigeration, and ventilators, among others. These have also affected the water supply as it depends entirely on pumps that work with electricity. Moreover, due to the shortage of petrol and diesel fuel, water pumping and supplies at urban and rural levels have been affected; quality and quantity are inadequate due to the lack of treatment supplies. In this context, it is common for communities to receive water only once a week, which increases the risks faced by the most vulnerable populations. This situation was aggravated during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, failures have been registered in the distribution of domestic gas in several states. Therefore, many people use biomass and firewood for cooking, despite the risk of respiratory diseases.

In March 2020, the Government of Venezuela established restrictions to contain the spread of COVID19. From June 2020 until October 2021, a 7x7 flexibility scheme has been in place (7 days of strict quarantine followed by 7 days of flexibility). As a result of the increase in COVID-19 cases and the restrictions, the number of community activities had to be reduced or suspended, depending on the incidence of cases at the local level.