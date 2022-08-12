Venezuela - Floods (VGRPC, INAMEH, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 August 2022)

On 10-11 August, heavy rainfall was reported across Venezuela, affecting particularly the States of Barinas, Táchira, and Miranda (west Venezuela), according to the Vice Ministry for Risk Management and Civil Protection (VGRPC).
According to media reports, more than 2,000 people have been affected, and a number of individuals have been displaced to shelters in Barinas, where at least 190 houses have been damaged after the overflow of the Socopó River. In Táchira, more than 140 families have been affected and approximately 30 houses were destroyed in La Gran Sonera Sector, while around 120 homes were damaged in the municipality of Sucre (Miranda), close to Caracas Capital City.
In northern Venezuela, the coastal cities of Puerto Paya (Aragua State) and Puerto Cruz (Vargas State) have been isolated after the overflow of several rivers damaged transportation routes, and the infrastructure for electricity and water supply.
On 12-13 August, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over most of Venezuela.