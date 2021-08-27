Venezuela - Floods, update (INAMEH, Government of Venezuela, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 August 2021)

The death toll has been increasing following widespread floods and landslides that have been affecting most of the western States of Venezuela. A state of emergency remains in effect over Merida, Zulia, Apure, Bolivar and Yaracuy according to the national authorities.

According to media reports, at least 20 people have died (all in Merida), 17 are missing and more than 54,500 people have been affected across the country.