Venezuela

Venezuela - Floods, update (INAMEH, Government of Venezuela, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 August 2021)

  • The death toll has been increasing following widespread floods and landslides that have been affecting most of the western States of Venezuela. A state of emergency remains in effect over Merida, Zulia, Apure, Bolivar and Yaracuy according to the national authorities.

  • According to media reports, at least 20 people have died (all in Merida), 17 are missing and more than 54,500 people have been affected across the country.

  • For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is expected over most of Venezuela, including the affected States.

