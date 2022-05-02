Venezuela - Floods, update (DG ECHO, Red Cross, Media, INAMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 May 2022)

Government sources indicate that the rains have increased since April 18 with a projection that will probably exceed 300 % of the historical figure registered for the month.

The states most affected by the rains are Zulia (Zulia River dams broke and flooded productive areas of the Catatumbo municipality on 24 April), with some 850 families affected; 35 affected homes in Mérida State; in Carabobo 480 homes affected; Anzoátegui State and Caracas reported 35 and 10 homes affected, respectively. One fatality was reported in the Portuguesa State. Multiple landslides and collapsed roads have been reported and Táchira is still quantifying damages and victims.