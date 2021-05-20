Venezuela - Floods (PAHO, INAMEH, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 May 2021)

On 16-17 May, floods triggered by heavy rain were reported across Guasdualito City (Apure State, central-western Venezuela), affecting more than 15,000 people, according to the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Flooding occurred in more than ten neighbourhoods in Guasdualito whilst damage due to floodwaters has been reported to at least 50 houses.

Moderate rain is forecast over parts of Apure State on 20-21 May.