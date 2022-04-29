Venezuela
Venezuela - Floods (PAHO, INAMEH, media, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 April 2022)
- Since 25 April, floods and river overflow caused by heavy rainfall has been affecting parts of Venezuela, causing significant damage to the communities, as reported by the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).
- At least 32,770 families have been affected, while flood waters have damaged houses, road sections and inundated agriculultural fields across 12 States, including Táchira, Mérida, Trujillo, Zulia, Lara, Falcón, Aragua, Carabobo, Portuguesa, Apure, Vargas and Caracas Capital District.
- On 29-30 April, moderate to locally heavy rainfall is forecast over most of Venezuela.