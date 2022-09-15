Venezuela: Floods - Operation Update No. 1, DREF Operation n° MDRVE006

Summary of the main revisions made to the emergency plan of action:

The Venezuelan Red Cross (VRC) launched this DREF operation on 22 June 2022, to respond to the humanitarian needs of the population affected by heavy rains and floods in the state of Merida, Zulia and Tachira.

During the last weeks of August, two additional states (Bolivar and Barinas) were heavily affected due to an intensification of the event throughout the national territory resulting in an increase in the needs of the most vulnerable population especially in shelter, health, water, sanitation and hygiene promotion and livelihoods.

In this sense, the Venezuelan Red Cross has revised its original plan, in coordination with the IFRC Delegation in Venezuela, with the objectives of extending the timeframe, and increasing the budget to assist an additional 427 families for a total of 1,427 families targeted.

Through this Operation Update, it is intended to inform about: