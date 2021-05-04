Venezuela - Floods (INAMEH, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 May 2021)

Heavy rain has affected western Venezuela (particularly Merida State) since late April, causing floods and leading to casualties and damage.

According to media reports, 400 families have been affected and 100 buildings damaged in Tulio Febres Cordero Municipality (mostly in Palmarito Town) following floodings caused by the San Pedro River overflow. Widespread floods, resulted in traffic and public transport disruption, have been also reported in Caracas City.

National authorities are providing help for those most affected.