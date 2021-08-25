Venezuela – Floods (INAMEH, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 August 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting several States of Venezuela over the past few days, causing rivers to overflow and floods, triggering landslides and resulting in casualties and damage. The most affected States are Amazonas, Apure, Aragua, Barinas, Bolívar, Delta Amacuro, Mérida, Monagas, Táchira and Zulia, as well as some parts of the area of Caracas.

According to media reports, 15 people have died, six are still missing, more than 35,500 people have been affected and at least 8,100 houses destroyed. In Mérida States, the authorities declared the State of Emergency following the overflow of the Mocoties river and localized landslides.