Skip to main content
Venezuela
Venezuela - Floods (INAMEH, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 June 2021)
- Format
- News and Press Release
- Source
-
- Posted
- Originally published
- Origin
- View original
- Widespread floods have been recorded in the area of Caracas City (northern Venezuela) on 24 June, resulting in evacuations and damage.
- According to media reports, some families have been evacuated and 800 affected. Several houses have been damaged as well as a bridge that left 50 families isolated.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is expected across Caracas area, as well as most parts of the country.
Related Content