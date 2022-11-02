Venezuela - Floods (Floodlist, media, INAMEH) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 November 2022)

-
Heavy rainfall has been affecting several States of northern Venezuela over the last week, causing floods and rivers overflow that have resulted in casualties and damage. The most affected areas are La Guaira State (previously named Vargas) and the neighbouring capital Caracas.
Media report, as of 2 November, three fatalities, several damaged houses and a number of blocked roads across Macuto and Caraballeda Parishes (La Guaira State). In addition, media also report 14 evacuated families and dozens of damaged houses (of which a number destroyed) throughout the Capital Caracas.
Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over northern Venezuela.