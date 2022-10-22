Venezuela: Floods - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation No. MDRVE007

A. Situation Analysis

Description of the Disaster

The influence of the remnants of tropical wave No. 41 and the presence of the intertropical convergence zone have produced an accumulation of rainfall above the records of previous years. National authorities indicated that at least 17 states with a total of 120 municipalities in Venezuela have been affected by the heavy rains occurred on 8 October 2022 impacting at least 64,000 people by floods, flashfloods, and landslides. The states that have been affected include Anzoátegui, Aragua, Barinas, Bolívar, Carabobo, Distrito Capital, Falcón, Guárico, Mérida, Miranda, Lara, La Guaira, Portuguesa, Táchira, Trujillo, Sucre, and Zulia. Due to the increase in river levels, the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (INAMEH, by its Spanish acronym) declared a yellow hydrological alert for seven states (Amazonas, Apure, Bolívar, Zulia, Trujillo, Táchira and Mérida).

Aragua State: On 8 October, after heavy rains, a landslide occurred in Tejerías, seriously affecting ten sectors. National authorities decreed a state of emergency in the locality, deploying Civil Protection personnel and supplies to carry out search, rescue and damage needs assessment tasks. According to official figures, 50 people are reported dead and 56 are missing. It is estimated that there are around 765 houses destroyed, 1,400 families affected, in addition to damage to road infrastructure, health services, drinking water supply, infrastructure and electricity service.

Anzoátegui State: Since 6 October, 500 families were affected in nine municipalities (Capistrano, Bruzual, Carvajal, McGregor, Aragua, and Simón Rodríguez). Most of the families are in rural areas, where power outages have been reported. This situation was aggravated on 8 October due to the heavy rains.

Capital District State: Since 7 October, landslides, flooding of main roads, power outages and damage to homes have occurred, including the death of one person on 8 October.

Falcon State: As of 10 October, approximately 488 families were affected due to the overflowing of the Coro River, mainly in the Colina and Miranda municipalities. The Cástulo Mármol Ferrer community, where the Livelihoods and Food Security project is currently being implemented, has also been affected. 80 per cent of the family gardens that have been established were destroyed and there are 12 houses affected by flooding.

Sucre State: As of 11 October, 11 of the 18 municipalities have reported damages, affecting approximately 860 families, 762 houses report damage to infrastructure, according to information provided by the governor of the state. Also, the Manzanares and Cumaná rivers have overflowed.

As of 18 October, precipitation is expected to continue due to the displacement of tropical waves forecasted for the 2022 rainy season, which together with the saturation levels of soils, landslides, river overflows and floods will cause an increase in the already existing needs.