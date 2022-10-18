Venezuela - Floods and landslides (Government of Aragua) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 October 2022)

New flooding events, river overflow, and landslides have been reported on 17 October in Aragua State (central coast of Venezuela), resulting in casualties.

According to the Government of Aragua, three people died and 50 households have been affected due to river overflow in Girardot Municipality. About 300 civil protection authorities have been deployed to support with search, rescue, and mitigation operations in the affected areas.

After the landslide event that occurred on 9 October in Tejerías Town (central-eastrern Aragua), the number of fatalities has increased to 50 people, while 12 individuals are reportedly missing, as of 15 October.