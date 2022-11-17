Venezuela - Floods and Landslides (Civil Protection Tachira, INAMEH, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 November 2022)

Heavy rainfall continues to affect Venezuela, particularly the northern states, causing widespread floods and a number of landslides which have resulted in casualties.
According to media reports, three people died and nearly 210 families were affected in Merida state (north-western Venezuela), after floods and landslides affected 11 Municipalities on 13 November. In Tachira state (north-western Venezuela), national authorities report one fatality in Uribante Municipality. Landslides in Monte Carmelo Municipality (Tachira) have damaged transportation infrastructure, isolating 400 families.
Since August, nearly 100 people have died and dozens are missing across Venezuela, due to various flooding and landslide events.
Moderate rainfall is expected over most of Venezuela on 17-18 November, particularly in northern and southern States.