Venezuela

Venezuela - Floods and Landslides (Civil Protection Tachira, INAMEH, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 November 2022)

News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original
  • Heavy rainfall continues to affect Venezuela, particularly the northern states, causing widespread floods and a number of landslides which have resulted in casualties.
  • According to media reports, three people died and nearly 210 families were affected in Merida state (north-western Venezuela), after floods and landslides affected 11 Municipalities on 13 November. In Tachira state (north-western Venezuela), national authorities report one fatality in Uribante Municipality. Landslides in Monte Carmelo Municipality (Tachira) have damaged transportation infrastructure, isolating 400 families.
  • Since August, nearly 100 people have died and dozens are missing across Venezuela, due to various flooding and landslide events.
  • Moderate rainfall is expected over most of Venezuela on 17-18 November, particularly in northern and southern States.

Related Content