26 Jun 2018

Venezuela: EU adds 11 officials to sanctions list

Report
from European Union
Published on 25 Jun 2018 View Original

On 25 June 2018, the Council decided to put 11 individuals holding official positions under restrictive measures. The persons listed are responsible for human rights violations and for undermining democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela. The measures include a travel ban and an asset freeze.

This decision is a direct follow-up to the Council conclusions adopted on 28 May 2018, which called for additional targeted and reversible restrictive measures that do not harm the Venezuelan population in response to the recent presidential elections held in Venezuela.

As indicated in the conclusions, the elections held in Venezuela on 20 May 2018 were neither free nor fair and their outcome lacked any credibility as the electoral process did not ensure the necessary guarantees for them to be inclusive and democratic. Against this background, the EU also called for the holding of fresh presidential elections in accordance with internationally recognised democratic standards and the Venezuelan constitutional order. On the same occasion, the EU also reiterated the need to respect all democratically elected institutions, notably the National Assembly, to release all political prisoners and to uphold democratic principles, rule of law and human rights. These remain essential points in light of which the EU will adapt its policy.

Today's decision brings to 18 the total number of individuals under sanctions in view of the situation in Venezuela. The Council listed for the first time 7 Venezuelan officials involved in the non-respect of democratic principles or the rule of law as well as in the violation of human rights on 22 January 2018. The restrictive measures aim to help foster democratic shared solutions that can bring political stability to the country and allow it to address the pressing needs of the population.

The legal acts, including the names of those concerned, were published in the Official Journal on 25 June 2018.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.