Venezuela: EU adds 11 officials to sanctions list

On 25 June 2018, the Council decided to put 11 individuals holding official positions under restrictive measures. The persons listed are responsible for human rights violations and for undermining democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela. The measures include a travel ban and an asset freeze.

This decision is a direct follow-up to the Council conclusions adopted on 28 May 2018, which called for additional targeted and reversible restrictive measures that do not harm the Venezuelan population in response to the recent presidential elections held in Venezuela.

As indicated in the conclusions, the elections held in Venezuela on 20 May 2018 were neither free nor fair and their outcome lacked any credibility as the electoral process did not ensure the necessary guarantees for them to be inclusive and democratic. Against this background, the EU also called for the holding of fresh presidential elections in accordance with internationally recognised democratic standards and the Venezuelan constitutional order. On the same occasion, the EU also reiterated the need to respect all democratically elected institutions, notably the National Assembly, to release all political prisoners and to uphold democratic principles, rule of law and human rights. These remain essential points in light of which the EU will adapt its policy.

Today's decision brings to 18 the total number of individuals under sanctions in view of the situation in Venezuela. The Council listed for the first time 7 Venezuelan officials involved in the non-respect of democratic principles or the rule of law as well as in the violation of human rights on 22 January 2018. The restrictive measures aim to help foster democratic shared solutions that can bring political stability to the country and allow it to address the pressing needs of the population.

The legal acts, including the names of those concerned, were published in the Official Journal on 25 June 2018.