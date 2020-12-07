Venezuela: Declaration by the High Representative on behalf of the EU on the elections for the National Assembly

The Venezuelan elections of 6 December 2020 for the National Assembly regrettably went ahead without a national agreement on electoral conditions and failed to comply with the minimum international standards for a credible process and to mobilise the Venezuelan people to participate. This lack of respect for political pluralism and the disqualification and prosecution of opposition leaders do not allow the EU to recognise this electoral process as credible, inclusive or transparent, and its results as representative of the will of the Venezuelan people.

Venezuela urgently needs a political solution to end the current impasse and to allow for the delivery of the urgently required humanitarian assistance to its people. The European Union calls on the Venezuelan authorities and leaders to prioritise the interests of the Venezuelan people and to urgently come together to start a Venezuelan-led transition process, in order to find a peaceful, inclusive and sustainable solution to the political crisis, through credible, inclusive and transparent presidential and legislative elections. The EU stands ready to support such a process and will continue to work with all relevant actors.

