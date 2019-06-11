11 Jun 2019

Venezuela - Crisis (UNHCR, IOM, DG ECHO)(ECHO Daily Flash of 11 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 11 Jun 2019 View Original

  • According to the regional platform for migrants and refugees in the affected Latin American and Caribbean states, at least 4 million Venezuelans have left the country, 3.2 million to other Latin American countries including Colombia (1.3 million) Peru (768,100) Chile (288,200) Ecuador (263,000) and Brazil (168,300).

  • On 6 June, the Peruvian Government announced that Venezuelans would need a “humanitarian visa” to enter the country effective 15 June.

  • On 7 June, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, announced the re-opening of the border between Venezuela and Colombia in the Norte de Santander – Táchira area. It will only be opened for pedestrian crossing, vehicles will not be allowed.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.