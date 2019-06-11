Venezuela - Crisis (UNHCR, IOM, DG ECHO)(ECHO Daily Flash of 11 June 2019)

According to the regional platform for migrants and refugees in the affected Latin American and Caribbean states, at least 4 million Venezuelans have left the country, 3.2 million to other Latin American countries including Colombia (1.3 million) Peru (768,100) Chile (288,200) Ecuador (263,000) and Brazil (168,300).

On 6 June, the Peruvian Government announced that Venezuelans would need a “humanitarian visa” to enter the country effective 15 June.