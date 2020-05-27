Venezuela Crisis Response - Situation Report, May 2020

Key Response Messages

Political, human rights and socio-economic developments in Venezuela continue to lead to the exodus of millions of refugees and migrants—nearly 5.1 million by May 5, 2020.

In response to the new crisis brought on by COVID-19-prevention measures, World Vision is requesting US$3 million to scale up response activities inside Venezuela. We aim to assist 50,000 people through multi-purpose cash assistance. This allows them to buy essential supplies like food, medicine, and personal hygiene items. We are focused on the most vulnerable people in Venezuela.

Venezuela is ranked among the least prepared countries to respond to a pandemic, as it lacks basic supplies needed to prevent infection and treat illness. Meanwhile the closure of the borders in March prompted migrants to once again take to the illegal crossings, exposing children and women, in particular, to increased risk of trafficking and abuse. Countries hosting migrants and refugees are applying self-isolation, social distancing, and curfew measures that impact the operations of crucial services, such as life-saving and sustaining community kitchens, shelters, legal and protection services, with many services forced to shut down.

Amidst rising level of dispair among those who are unable to meet basic needs, host country governments are receiving increasing numbers of requests from refugees and migrants from Venezuela for support to return to their home country. WV is concerned that this demonstrates the precariousness of the situation that an ever-growing number of refugees and migrants is facing in host countries. Governments need to ensure that humanitarian organizations have access to communities, migrants and refugees to provide basic assistance alongside the governments.