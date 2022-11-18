Venezuela Crisis Response - Situation Report “Hope without Borders,” July to September 2022

REGIONAL CONTEXT

As of September 2022, 7.1 million of Venezuelans had left the country (R4V October 2022). Approximately 80% are in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). This is considered one of the biggest refugees and migrants displacement crisis in the world and the biggest for the American continent in recent history.

This year the LAC region registers an unemployment rate of 7,9% and is increasing due to the high inflation rates, the lingering impact of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the food crisis. This situation more acutely affects more to the Venezuelan refugees and migrants who lacks of a income-generating activities in their host countries. As a result, it is more difficult to have access to basic services such as food, housing, education and health care.

Three of every four Venezuelan migrants are in situation of poverty or extreme poverty, including, 1.4 million are children. This year has seen migrants and refugees searching for new destinations outside of their home country, resulting in new migration routes, specially from South America to the North America.

The visa requirements, need of a financial sponsorship, identity and sanitary controls and the registry through regular entry points in transit countries are some of the requirements applicable to Venezuelan migrants in host countries. The controls result in more people in border areas or towns and people in the streets trying to earn money to continue their travel. This situation increases the protection vulnerability.

Due to all the requirements the migrants seek new irregular routes, which tend to be more dangerous, exposing them more to physical and sexual violence, trafficking, xenophobia, extortion and death.

As of October 2022, more than 187,000 people have crossed the Darien jungle and about 70% are Venezuelans, according to official figures from Panamá. Girls, boys and adolescents are part of this flows and many of them are not accompanied. World Vision Colombia Report “Hope of a future beyond the borders" reported that between September 2021 and August 2022 there were at least 443 children traveling alone or separated from their families.