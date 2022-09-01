Venezuela Crisis Response - Situation Report HOPE WITHOUT BORDER January to June 2022

World Vision's response to the Venezuelan Migration Crisis has been working since 2019 through its "Hope Without Borders" program.
From January to June 2022, more than 324,000 people (42% children) have been assisted with humanitarian assistance in seven countries in the region.
To learn more about the work done, download this recent Situation Report.
Key Response Messages
-
Urgent action is needed to end hunger and malnutrition in Venezuela. This requires political will and increased funding to improve access to quality, nutritious food for Venezuelan children. Thus, humanitarian actors must be enabled to facilitate access to high-quality food and build community capacities for collective resilience initiatives.
-
Action is needed to respond to the significant increase of migration flows of Venezuelans to the north, crossing through the Darien gap in Panama and following the rout to Central America. The increase of the flows is a result of visa requirements in Central America and Mexico. In June 2022 11,359 Venezuelans crossed the Tapón del Darién, it is the 72% of the total people reaching the migrant station in Panama (total number of Venezuelans in 2022 is 28,079). Data suggests that 16% are children, some unaccompanied. The main needs are psychosocial support, shelter, basic health and food.
-
Venezuelan migrant and refugee children face structural and study certification barriers to linking schools, which constitutes a protective environment. The return to schools is urgent after a very high dropout rate resulting from the pandemic.
-
The humanitarian crisis caused by Venezuelan migration must continue to be a priority for the region and the world. It is necessary to make visible the risks and challenges faced by refugees and migrants in Latin America, especially those in irregular transit, and to maintain funding that guarantees their rights and access to specialized services. Thus, it is necessary to maintain the coordination and articulation of sectors and governments and to advance in strengthening the capacities of humanitarian actors for the response.