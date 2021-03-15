Venezuela Crisis Response - Situation Report, February 2021

KEY RESPONSE MESSAGES

Political, human rights and socio-economic developments in Venezuela continue to lead to the exodus of millions of refugees and migrants—nearly 5.5 million as of Feb. 5, 2021. More than 110,000 Venezuelans have opted to return to the country during the pandemic, despite border restrictions and increased risks.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in Venezuelans migrating through unauthorized border crossings. Limitated access to health services, including prevention and care for COVID-19; eviction; domestic violence; and difficulties maintaining and generating income lead to more social and economic problems. Xenophobia and stigmatization also are prevalent among host communities. Governments need to ensure humanitarian organizations have access to communities, migrants and refugees to provide basic assistance alongside the governments.

The primary protection needs for Venezuelan migrants: Immigration Regularization, Documentation, Prevention of evictions, and birth registration. Regarding GBV survivors: Psychosocial support for survivors, case management, legal assistance, and practical in-kind assistance, livelihoods for survivors. About special services: Specialized services for survivors, psychosocial support, family reunification, and alternative care

Promising political developments include: Thirteen countries confirmed their commitment, through the Quito Process, to safe, organized, and regular migration and international protection for Venezuelan refugees. They also reaffirmed the need for international cooperation to contribute to the countries’ efforts in caring for Venezuelan migrants and refugees. Regionally, all actors agree that the budget need is a central challenge in the region; the RMRP has a 53% budget gap, as of Feb. 19, 2021.