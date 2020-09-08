Venezuela Crisis Response - Situation Report, August 2020

Key response messages

Political, human rights and socio-economic developments in Venezuela continue to lead to the exodus of millions of refugees and migrants---nearly 5.2 million as of Aug. 5, 2020. About 100,000 Venezuelans have opted to return to the country during the pandemic, despite border restrictions and increased risks.

Venezuela is ranked among the least prepared countries to respond to a pandemic, as it lacks basic supplies needed to prevent infection and treat illness. Meanwhile the closure of the borders in March prompted migrants to once again take to the illegal crossings, exposing children and women, in particular, to increased risk of trafficking and abuse. In this time of a global pandemic, the international community should focus on humanitarian aid towards Venezuela, applying humanitarian law and obligations, and try to prevent a health disaster that could spread across much of Latin America. In response to the crisis brought on by COVID-19-prevention measures, World Vision is requesting US$3 million to scale up response activities inside Venezuela. We aim to assist 50,000 people through multi-purpose cash assistance. This allows them to buy essential supplies like food, medicine, and personal hygiene items. We are focused on the most vulnerable people in Venezuela.

Migrants' needs under COVID-19 are accentuated by higher risks of income loss, housing eviction, exploitation, human trafficking and others. In recent assessment conducted by WV in 7 countries in South America, 70% of Venezuelans had to change their housing arrangements because they could no longer afford it and looked for a cheaper solution, shelter or remain on the street. In this context every third child reported going to bed hungry. Governments need to ensure that humanitarian organizations have access to communities, migrants and refugees to provide basic assistance alongside the governments.